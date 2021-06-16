Cristiano Ronaldo stunt costs $4 billion to Coca-Cola; a look at similar instances where celebs gestures affected brands

Cristiano Ronaldo removed a pair of coca cola bottles and caused the brand’s shares to tumble. Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo moved two bottles of Coca-Cola during a press conference ahead of his team’s Euro 2020 match on June 15 and then raised a bottle of water, encouraging people to drink water instead. Ronaldo’s gesture had a negative impact as Coca-Cola’s stock price dropped 1.6 percent. A loot at similar instances when innocuous gestures by celebs affected brands. (Image: News18 Creative)

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner cribbed on twitter about the new Snapchat design. The markets reacted almost instantly and the company’s stock price fell 8 percent erasing $1.95 billion from Snapchat’s total value. (Image: News18 Creative)

A flurry of tweets by Elon Musk caused Bitcoin prices to rise and fall in the last few months. In May, when Elon Musk announced on twitter that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for its environmental impact, Bitcoin lost 15 percent in value in less than 24 hours. (Image: News18 Creative)

Basketballer LeBron James who endorsed Samsung phones tweeted: “My phone just erased everything it had in it and rebooted. One of the sickest feelings I’ve ever had in my life!!!” (Image: News18 Creative)