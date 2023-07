1/4 Amidst severe monsoons, the India Meteorrological Department has issued a 'Red' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Thane, Raigad, Pune as well as Palghar for today. Additionally, an 'Orange' alert has been issued for Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Satara. Image: Reuters

2/4 Schools and colleges in the districts of Thane and Palghar have been shut for today, in the view of these weather conditions, informed collectors of respectice districts on July 20. Residents of Thane have also been asked to remain indoors amidst heavy rainfall.

3/4 "Due to active monsoon conditions, this enhanced rainfall activity is very likely to continue over parts of Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next four-five days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy falls, is expected," stated the IMD bulletin on July 20.