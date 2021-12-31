MARKET NEWS

These are most popular New Year resolutions: What is yours?

Let's take a look at the five most common resolutions that people take up every year.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST
New Year
Its that time of the Year Again! New Year Resolution. A day where every year people make new promises to change for the forthcoming year. In the beginning of the year, its all merry and people follow their resolution with full excitement but as months pass by these motivations tend to decline. Don't worry, We are all in this together. Let's take a look at the 5 most common resolution that people take up every year.
Save more money Image: Pixabay
Save more money: Every year, the most common resolution is that we will start saving more money and start investing for a better future. Where some are able to achieve it, some are not. Start with setting small goals and cut shots on unnecessary sending once a month or once in two months instead of discarding it totally. Focusing on financial health is important. You can look for resolutions that will make an individual financially healthy. (Image: Pixabay)
(PC-Shutterstock)
Quit Smoking and Drinking: Another popular and common resolution people take up is to quit smoking and drinking. (Image: Shutterstock)
Learning new skill or Hobby: (Image: Shutterstock)
Learning new skill or Hobby: Learning a new skill is always on our mind and is always in the list of our new year resolution. Hobby need not be big but doing small things like planting or finishing your favourite book can be the one. (Image: Shutterstock)
Organise your day: (Image: Shutterstock)
Organise/Planning: Planning your day, writing things to do, organising your commitments, keeping your wardrobe organised are all part of our New Year resolution every year. Targeting to achieve a promotion at work or organising your time to be punctual too are the most common New Year resolutions. (Image: Shutterstock)
Source: Reuters
Exercise: Take a look at anyone new year's resolution list, the first thing will be either exercise, lose weight or stay healthy. Resolutions are always misinterpreted as achieving something big. However, it is not so. Seeing today's lifestyle where work life balance has gone for a toss, it sometimes becomes hard to achieve. (Source: Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #New Year 2022 #new year resolution #Slideshow #Year 2022 #Year-end 2021
first published: Dec 31, 2021 12:48 pm

