1/13 Akash Madhwal took five wickets for as many runs to lead Mumbai Indians to a crushing 81-run win in the second IPL playoff game and knock Lucknow Super Giants out of the tournament on May 24. (Image: AFP)

2/13 Cameron Green (41) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) put on 66 to help guide five-time champions Mumbai to 182-8 after they elected to bat first in the knockout contest in Chennai. (Image: AFP)

3/13 Madhwal then returned figures of 5-5 in 3.3 overs to dismiss Lucknow for 101 as Mumbai booked a meeting with holders Gujarat Titans in the next play-off encounter on May 26. Mumbai Indians will now meet Chennai Super Kings in the final in Ahmedabad on May 28. (Image: AFP)

4/13 Lucknow's innings imploded as they collapsed from 69-2 to be bowled out in 16.3 overs, losing three key wickets to run outs. (Image: IPL)

5/13 Green, who hit his maiden T20 century in Mumbai's previous win, looked in control during his 23-ball knock until his departure. (Image: AFP)

6/13 Naveen-ul-Haq, who took four wickets for Lucknow, sent back Suryakumar and Green, bowled by a slower off-cutter from the Afghanistan pace bowler, in the space of three deliveries to push Mumbai onto the back foot. (Image: IPL)

7/13 Tilak Varma hit back with a quickfire 26 and a 43-run stand with Tim David, who was out caught for 13 after unsuccessfully reviewing a full toss for being over waist-height. (Image: AP)

8/13 Naveen finished with 4-38 and Yash Thakur took three wickets but despite their efforts Mumbai's impact sub Nehal Wadhera boosted the total with his 12-ball 23. (Image: IPL)

9/13 Lucknow lost their openers early including impact player Kyle Mayers for 18 before Australia's Marcus Stoinis attempted to pull the chase together in his 27-ball 40. (Image: AFP)

10/13 But Madhwal struck with successive balls, including getting the dangerous Nicholas Pooran caught behind for a golden duck. (Image: AFP)

11/13 Stoinis, who crossed 400 runs this season to be his team's standout performer, was run out after a mid-pitch collision with non-striker Deepak Hooda with both batsmen watching the ball. (Image: AFP)

12/13 The innings fell further apart with two more run outs sending back Krishnappa Gowtham and Hooda. (Image: AFP)