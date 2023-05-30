Tata IPL 2023 awards list: Emerging player, Orange cap, Purple cap, and more...

1/8 Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway, who hit 47 off 25 balls, received the ‘Man of the match’ in the final of the IPL 2023. New-Zealand’s left-handed batter Conway’s aggressive approach took CSK’s score to 52/0 in the four-over powerplay under revised conditions. Let’s take a look at the list of the tournament award winners. (Image: AP)

2/8 Rajasthan Royals’ batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal won the ‘Emerging Player of the Season’ award for the Indian Premier League 2023. The left-handed batter made 624 runs with an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61 this season. Jaiswal struck the fastest half-century in the IPL history, crossing the 50-run mark in 13 balls. (Image: AFP)

3/8 Gujarat Titans’ pacer Mohammed Shami walked away with the ‘Purple Cap’ for the most wickets in the IPL 2023 following his side’s loss to Chennai Super Kings in the final at Ahmedabad on May 29. In 17 matches, Shami took 28 wickets. (Image: AP)

4/8 Gujarat Titans’ star batter Shubman Gill on May 29 became the ‘Orange Cap’ holder of the IPL 2023 with 890 runs in the season, becoming the youngest player to do so. He scored 890 runs in 17 matches, with three centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 129. Gill was also awarded the title of ‘Gamechanger’ and ‘Most Valuable Player’ of the tournament in the 2023 IPL season. He was also the recipient of the award for the ‘most fours’ scored by a player this season.

5/8 With a strike rate of 183.48, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Glenn Maxwell is the ‘Electric Striker’ of the tournament for IPL 2023. (Image: AFP)

6/8 Faf du Plesis of Royal Challengers Bangalore was received the award for hitting the ‘longest six’ in the tournament this year, with an impressive distance of 115 meters. (Image: AFP)

7/8 Rashid Khan of defending champion Gujarat Titans was awarded with the ‘Catch of the Tournament’ award for his exceptional catch of Kyle Mayers during the match against Lucknow Super Giants. (Image: AFP)