1/7 India will take on Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7 onwards, marking their second successive appearance in the title clash after a loss to New Zealand back in 2021. Australia, led by Pat Cummins, will face off against India, captained by Rohit Sharma, for the coveted Test match. Ahead of the ‘Ultimate Test’, let’s take a look at the top players to watch out for in the WTC final 2023. (Image: Twitter @BCCI)

2/7 Virat Kohli has scored 1,979 runs in 24 Tests against Australia at an average of 48.26, with eight tons and five fifties. His best score is 186. ‘King Kohli’ has played 92 matches in which he has scored 4,945 runs in all the formats. He has scored 16 centuries and 24 fifties against Aussies. (Image: Twitter @BCCI)

3/7 The world’s top-ranked Test hitter Marnus Labuschagne will display his best game in the match. Since December of last year, Labuschagne has dominated the Test Batting rankings, however, he didn't perform at his brilliant best during the Border-Gavaskar series this year – 244 runs at an average of 40 is slightly under par for his lofty standards. (Image: Twitter @ICC)

4/7 Rohit Sharma will play his 50th test match in the WTC final. He has been in great form in test cricket. In the year 2023, Rohit played four test matches and scored 242 runs with an average of 40.33. He also has one century this year. (Image: Twitter @BCCI)

5/7 Indian Premier League 2023 star and top-scorer Shubman Gill has moved from the domestic circuit to the international scene with ease. Gill batted brilliantly throughout the IPL 2023, scoring 890 runs at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157. His pure cricketing shots in the IPL earned him a spot in the Test team. (Image: Twitter @BCCI)

6/7 Steve Smith had the advantage while playing in English conditions, amassing 1,727 runs on average in 16 games. Smith has played 96 test cricket matches and has scored 8,792 runs. He has an impressive average of 59.80. (Image: Twitter @ICC)