IPL 2022 to start on March 26 | Check out the new team jerseys

TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season is all set to begin on March 26. The 10 IPL teams – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans – will compete against each other to lift the coveted IPL trophy. As the players are gearing up for the tournament, the teams are unveiling their jerseys for the upcoming season. An IPL jersey is a shirt worn by the team members which identifies their affiliation with the team with the sponsor's name. Let’s take a look at the teams’ new jerseys and their captains for the 15th edition of Indian Premier League. (Image: IPL)

Gujarat Titans | The Ahmedabad-based franchise unveiled their team’s official jersey on March 13 at Narendra Modi Cricket stadium in the presence of team captain Hardik Pandya. Gujarat Titans will make its IPL debut in the upcoming season. The franchise earlier revealed its team logo. (Image: Gujarat Titans)

Chennai Super Kings | The new-look CSK jersey was unveiled on February 7 featuring camouflage on the top as a tribute to India’s armed forces. They will sport the TVS Eurogrip logo on the front as main sponsor, Gulf on the left, IPL logo on the hand, and mainly Chennai Super Kings (CSK) logo in the heart with lion roaring from the bottom. (Image: Chennai Super Kings)

Delhi Capitals | The Delhi Capitals on March 12 revealed their new official jersey for the TATA IPL 2022 season. With an equal dash of red and blue, the new jersey exudes youthful and vibrant energy. While the red symbolises the team’s on-field courage, the blue stands for balance and composure. Rishabh Pant, the dashing Indian wicketkeeper-batter, is the captain. (Image: Delhi capitals)

Kolkata Knight Riders | The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are yet to reveal their team jersey for the upcoming season. However, the team has begun practising on the ground donning team outfit. KKR announced Shreyas Iyer as the team captain on February 16. Iyer had captained Delhi Capitals to their only IPL final back in 2022. (Image: Kolkata Knight Riders)

Lucknow Super Giants | The newly formed IPL Franchise Lucknow Super Giants has appointed KL Rahul as captain for the upcoming IPL season. The team’s jersey for the maiden IPL season is yet to be unveiled. (Image: Lucknow Super Giants)

Mumbai Indians | The five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians have revealed their new jersey on March 12 for the TATA IPL 2022 season, retaining blue and golden with just a few changes. One of the most successful IPL captains, Rohit Sharma will again lead the Mumbai Indians to chase their sixth IPL title. (Image: Mumbai Indians)

Punjab Kings | The Mohali-based franchise is yet to reveal their team jersey for the upcoming IPL season. Swashbuckling Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has now officially been handed over captaincy responsibilities ahead of the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 for the Punjab Kings to lead the team in the coming season. (Image: Punjab Kings)

Rajasthan Royals | The Rajasthan Royals revealed their all-new 'pink and blue' team jersey for the 2022 IPL season. The 2022 Royals jersey is inspired by a unique Rajasthani design called the ‘Leheriya’, meaning ‘wave’ in English. Dating back to the 17th century, the tie-and-dye patterns used in this design result in diagonal or v-shaped stripes, resembling the winds blowing across Rajasthan’s deserts. Sanju Samson will continue to lead the Royals in the 15th edition of IPL. (Image: Rajasthan Royals)

Royal Challengers Bangalore | RCB has unveiled their new threads for Tata IPL 2022. The jersey comes in shades of red and black with the sponsor’s name in the middle of the t-shirt. RCB also announced their new captain, South African skipper Faf du Plesis, as Virat Kohli stepped down from the role. (Image: Royal Challengers Bangalore)