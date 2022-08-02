English
    In Pics | Things to know about Commonwealth Games 2022

    As the 22nd Commonwealth Games commenced in England, here are things to know about the competition.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 02, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
    The Games have grown from featuring 11 countries and 400 athletes to a global spectacle of 4,600 sports men and women from across 72 nations and territories. (Image: News18 Creative)
    This is the third time England has hosted the competition after London (1934) and Manchester (2002). (Image: News18 Creative)
    The Games feature twenty different sports. (Image: News18 Creative)
    India has won nine medals so far, with most of them in weightlifting. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Shushila Devi Likmabam won silver medal the Women's 48kg Final at Coventry Arena on day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in Coventry.
    India’s Harjinder Kaur won bronze medal in Women’s 71kg Weightlifting Competition at the NEC on day four of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham, England.
    Vijay Kumar Yadav won silver in the Men's 60kg Contest for Bronze 2 at Coventry Arena on day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in Coventry, England.
