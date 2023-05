1/8 The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned against using sugar substitutes to control body weight or reduce the risk of non-communicable disease. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/8 Non-sugar sweetners are the one that contain few to no calories but have a higher intensity of sweetness per gram than sweetners with calories. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/8 On May 15, 2023, WHO released a new guideline on non-sugar sweetners (NSS). The recommendation is based on the findings of a systematic review of the available evidence. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/8 All synthethic and naturally occurring or modified non-nutritive sweetners that are not classified as sugars found in manufactured foods and beverages, or sold on their own to be added to foods and beverages by consumers. (Image: News18 Creative)

5/8 The WHO recommendation doesn’t extend as far as personal care and hygiene products that include artificial sugars such as toothpaste, skin creams and medications. (Image: News18 Creative)

6/8 A study published in The BMJ in 2019 reviewed many studies on the topic of non-sugar sweetners. The review found that artificial sweetners offer no health benefits. (Image: News18 Creative)

7/8 The best option is to reduce the sweetners of the diet and develop a habit of consuming less sugar. (Image: News18 Creative)