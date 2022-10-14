WHO chief warns about devastating long Covid situation; here’s all we know about the infection so far

The symptoms of COVID-19 are well known, much less is known about what happens after recovery. While most persons with COVID-19 recover and return to normal health, some patients can have symptoms that last for weeks or even months after recovery. (Image: News18 Creative)

World Health Organisation chief warned about devastating long Covid situation, underscoring the impact of persistent Covid symptoms on health and productivity of people.

The term 'long Covid' describes an array of symptoms people experience even after recovering from COVID-19. While most persons with COVID-19 recover and return to normal health, some patients can have symptoms that last for weeks or even months after recovery from acute illness.

A study published in October 2022 in the journal Nature Communications found that between 6 and 18 months of COVID-19 infection five percent people who had been sick with the virus reported not recovering at all.

According to the study, the following symptoms are among the most common reported by long Covid patients two months into their illness.

A look at who is more likely to develop long Covid symptoms.

A study published in January 2022 in Cell Press Journal highlighted that long Covid symptoms have a high correlation with four factors.