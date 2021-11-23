MARKET NEWS

English
Health

A look at what tobacco use costs the world

India, together with China and Indonesia, is home to almost half of the world's tobacco users. A look at tobacco prevalence, and what it costs our world.

Moneycontrol News
November 23, 2021 / 07:17 PM IST
Worldwide tobacco kills nearly eight million people each year. A look at what tobacco use costs the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tobacco-related diseases cause nearly 8 million deaths each year. (Image: News18 Creative)
China, India and Indonesia are home to nearly 50 percent of all global tobacco users. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tobacco prevalence in India is three times higher among men than women. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here are the top ten health problems caused by tobacco use. (Image: News18 Creative)
If current trends continue, the number of deaths from cigarette and other harmful forms of tobacco will grow. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #Health #Slideshow #tobacco #World News
first published: Nov 23, 2021 07:17 pm

