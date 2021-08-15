MARKET NEWS

Independence Day 2021: PMs who got the chance to unfurl the national flag at Red Fort

Prime Ministers of Independent India who unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort.

Moneycontrol News
August 15, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2021 will unfurled the national flag for 8th time. (Image: News18)
India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had unfurled the national flag 17 times.
Indira Gandhi
Indira Gandhi unfurled the national flag 16 times at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
Dr Manmohan Singh unfurled the national flag 10 times at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee unfurled the national flag 6 times at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
Rajiv Gandhi unfurled the national flag 5 times at the Red Fort on the independence Day.
PV Narasimha Rao unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort 5 times on Independence Day.
Morarji Desai unfurled the national flag 2 times at te Red Fort on Independence Day.
Lal Bahadur Shastri
Charan Singh unfurled the national flag 1 time at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
HD Deve Gowda unfurled the national flag 1 time at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
Inder Kumar Gujral unfurled the national flag 1 time at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
Gulzarilal Nanda didn't get chance to unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort on the Independence Day.
Chandrasekhar didn't get chance to unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort on the Independence Day.
