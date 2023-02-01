Budget 2023: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's top quotes

1/10 "Digital public infrastructure for agriculture will be built as an open source, open standard and inter-operable public good. This will enable inclusive, farmer-centric solutions through relevant information services for crop planning and health, improved access to farm inputs, credit, and insurance, help for crop estimation, market intelligence, and support for growth of agri-tech industry and start-ups." (Representative image)

2/10 "We will launch a new sub-scheme of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana with targeted investment of Rs 6,000 crore to further enable activities of fishermen, fish vendors, and micro and small enterprises, improve value chain efficiencies, and expand the market."

3/10 "Facilities in select ICMR Labs will be made available for research by public and private medical college faculty and private sector R&D teams for encouraging collaborative research and innovation."

4/10 Teachers' training will be re-envisioned through innovative pedagogy, curriculum transaction, continuous professional development, dipstick surveys, and ICT implementation. The District Institutes of Education and Training will be developed as vibrant institutes of excellence for this purpose.

5/10 In the drought-prone central region of Karnataka, central assistance of Rs 5,300 crore will be given to Upper Bhadra Project to provide sustainable micro irrigation and filling up of surface tanks for drinking water.

6/10 "Capital investment outlay is being increased steeply for the third year in a row by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which would be 3.3 percent of GDP. This will be almost three times the outlay in 2019-20."

7/10 "I have decided to continue the 50-year interest-free loan to state governments for one more year to spur investment in infrastructure and to incentivize them for complementary policy actions, with a significantly enhanced outlay of Rs 1.3 lakh crore."

8/10 "A capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore has been provided for the Railways. This highest ever outlay is about 9 times the outlay made in 2013- 14."

9/10 "Fifty additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes and advance landing grounds will be revived for improving regional air connectivity."