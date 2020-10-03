Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 Review | A budget fitness band that gets the basics right

Should you buy it? | Yes, this is arguably one of the best fitness bands under 3,000. For Rs 2,499, the Mi Smart Band 5 offers great value with a ton of new features and improvements. At its price, the smart band is built for everyone. What the Mi Smart Band 5 does well is offer all the basic features without any flaws, although we aren’t convinced about the band’s accuracy while providing readouts. But for the price you are paying, the band provides a good overview of how your day is progressing and is a neat way of tracking your activity. This could be helpful in setting fitness goals, but you should always rely on health professionals for accurate information. We think the Mi Smart Band 5 is a good upgrade over its predecessor and is worth considering if you are working with a 3K budget.