The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

India is one of the biggest smartphone markets in the world. According to Counterpoint Research, almost 37 million smartphones were shipped in India in Q2 2022, with the country’s smartphone user base crossing 600 million during the quarter. Researchers believe that 50 percent of India’s smartphone users plan to buy new devices within a year as the country moves into the 5G era. So if you are planning on buying a new smartphone any time soon, here are our smartphone picks in India across every segment.