The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week We tell you if the Pixel 7 is worth the fuss, take the new AMD 7900XT for a spin, pick the best smartphones of 2022, look into the great digital divide in our country and why Phil Spencer is angry at Sony. YouTube will now ask you to reconsider posting mean comments, here is how
December 17, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
If you value an unfettered and integrated experience above sheer high-end hardware and want a camera in a handy easy-to-use phone, the Pixel 7 is definitely one of your best choices. It may not have everything the more advanced Pixel 7 Pro does but this smartphone is value for money.
The Radeon RX 7900 XT almost achieves what it set out to do, giving stiff competition to Nvidia's RTX 4080 in some titles while besting it in others. The icing on the cake is the pricing. AMD undercuts Nvidia with a retail price of Rs 90,000. The RTX 4080 starts at Rs 1,19,000 in India.
India is one of the biggest smartphone markets in the world. According to Counterpoint Research, almost 37 million smartphones were shipped in India in Q2 2022, with the country’s smartphone user base crossing 600 million during the quarter. Researchers believe that 50 percent of India’s smartphone users plan to buy new devices within a year as the country moves into the 5G era. So if you are planning on buying a new smartphone any time soon, here are our smartphone picks in India across every segment.
The cold war between Sony and Microsoft continues. The head of the Xbox division at Microsoft, Phil Spencer, said that Sony is looking to maintain its dominance in the console market by making, “Xbox smaller". The two companies have been dueling over Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in what could be one of the largest deals in the gaming industry.
India has been a leader in digitalisation over the last few years. The progress, however, has been unequal. A recent Oxfam report reveals the notable digital divide in the country and how it mirrors the existing socioeconomic inequalities. Take a look.
YouTube is launching a new feature that will push notifications to commenters, making them reconsider posting hateful responses to videos. The move comes as toxicity continues to be a problem on the video-sharing platform, with comment sections devolving into a slugfest of offensive and abusive remarks.