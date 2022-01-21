Game on for Microsoft as it acquires Activision Blizzard in mega deal

Representative image

Microsoft’s whopping $68.7 billion dollar acquisition of Activision Blizzard, its largest ever, is the clearest sign of the power and potential of the global gaming business with similar multi-billion-dollar deals coming fast and furious over the last few years. That Microsoft is forking out nearly 2.5 times the $26 billion that it paid to buy professional networking platform LinkedIn in June 2016 won’t shock anyone who’s seen recent numbers not just for the company but for the industry as...