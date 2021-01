The Tech Weekender: Poco F2 India launch, Foldable iPhone, Tesla India launch, and more

Apple foldable iPhone rumours have been around for quite some time. The latest development on the foldable device states that two prototypes have passed the iPhone 12-maker’s internal durability tests. One of the two prototypes is a dual-screen model, whereas the other is a clamshell foldable like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Apple is likely to evaluate either of the two models for launch and abandon the other. The report further mentions that the clamshell foldable iPhone will come with a Samsung OLED display. More details here