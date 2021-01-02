MARKET NEWS

The Tech Weekender: Poco F2 India launch, Foldable iPhone, Tesla India launch, and more

In case you missed them, here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending January 1.

Pranav Hegde
January 02, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST
Poco F2 launch could be a reality in 2021. The company has officially teased the launch of its rumoured and much-hyped smartphone. No details about the smartphone or its launch were revealed in the video. However, tipster Abhishek Yadav, citing inputs from the Xiaomi Telegram group, revealed some key Poco F2 specifications. The tipster claimed that Poco F2 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. Further, the device will come with a quad-camera setup at the back. It is also tipped to feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. More details here .
File image: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch teaser has been released. The South Korean tech giant is expected to launch the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra soon. Samsung has not formally announced the Galaxy S21 series launch date, but speculation is rife that the 'Unpacked 2021' event will be held on January 14. For leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 series price and specifications, click here.
Sony Corp said on Friday its PlayStation 5 (PS5) console will be launched in India in the coming weeks as it tries to capitalise on the pandemic-driven boom in gaming. "We are happy to announce that PS5 shall be launched in India on 2nd of February 2021," the Japanese firm tweeted from its PlayStation India Twitter handle. Preorders for PS5 will begin on Jan 12 and will be available for orders at major retailers, including Amazon and Flipkart, the tech firm said. More details here.
Vivo recently launched the X60 series in China. The company unveiled two new phones in the series, including the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro. The Vivo X60 devices are the first to feature a 5nm Exynos 1080 chipset and share a lot in common, apart from the cameras. Vivo X60’s price is set at CNY 3,500 (roughly Rs 39,300) for the 8GB/128GB model, while you can double the storage for CNY 3,800 (roughly Rs 42,700). The Vivo X60 Pro’s price is set at CNY 4,500 (roughly Rs 50,600) for the sole 12GB/256GB model. For Vivo X60, X60 Pro specifications, click here .
Tesla is finally coming to India with their electric cars. Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, on December 28, said that the electric car manufacturer would be arriving in India ‘early’ in 2021. However, the company will first start with sales and then look at assembly if the demand requires it. More details here .
Xiaomi took the lid off the Mi 11 just before 2021. The Xiaomi Mi 11 debuted as the first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The first sale of the Mi 11 commenced on January 1 in China. And from the looks of things, the first sale was a resounding success. According to reports, Xiaomi managed to sell 350,000 units of the Mi 11 in just five minutes. The total value of sales exceeded CNY 1.5 billion (Roughly Rs 1,677 crores). For Mi 11 specifications, click here .
Lava recently sent out media invitations for an upcoming smartphone launch event. The event will be held on January 7 with Lava confirming that the new phones will have “evolved and dynamic engineering.”
Apple foldable iPhone rumours have been around for quite some time. The latest development on the foldable device states that two prototypes have passed the iPhone 12-maker’s internal durability tests. One of the two prototypes is a dual-screen model, whereas the other is a clamshell foldable like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Apple is likely to evaluate either of the two models for launch and abandon the other. The report further mentions that the clamshell foldable iPhone will come with a Samsung OLED display. More details here .
Apple is tipped to launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro in Q1 2021. The upcoming iPad Pro will sport a mini-LED display, according to a DigiTimes report. Apple has tied up with GIS to provide the mini-LED backlit panels for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, the report stated. Apple will launch its first iPad Pro with a mini-LED display in Q1 2021. The exact Apple iPad Pro launch date is currently unknown. More details here .
