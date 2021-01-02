Foldable iPhone with clamshell design like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in works; passes durability test: Report

Apple Inc | Representative Image

Apple foldable iPhone rumours have been around for quite some time. The latest development on the foldable device states that two prototypes have passed the iPhone 12-maker’s internal durability tests. One of the two prototypes is a dual-screen model, whereas the other is a clamshell foldable like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

According to Taiwan-based publication Money, the two foldable iPhone prototypes have passed the durability tests at Foxconn’s Shenzhen factory in China. Apple is likely to evaluate either of the two models for launch and abandon the other. The report further mentions that the clamshell foldable iPhone will come with a Samsung OLED display.

Previously, tipster Jon Prosser had said that Apple is working on a foldable clamshell iPhone that is similar to the Galaxy Z Flip in terms of design. The foldable iPhone launch, is expected to debut in 2022-2023 at best, according to Prosser.

Prosser, last year, had also claimed that Apple is working on a possible “foldable iPhone” that poses a dual-screen design with a hinge in between. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Review) which features a single foldable panel on a hinge, the Apple foldable iPhone will have two separate displays. Despite sporting two panels, Prosser stated that the displays look “fairly continuous and seamless” when extended.

The YouTuber further added that this prototype has a rounded stainless steel edge, much like the iPhone 12 mini (Review) and iPhone 12 (Review). It does not have any notch but comes with a tiny forehead on the outer display for Face ID.