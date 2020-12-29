MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Lava launching new 'Made in India' smartphones on January 7

The company is expected to launch four new smartphones and a fitness band at the event.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2020 / 12:38 PM IST

Lava recently sent out media invitations for an upcoming smartphone launch event. The event will be held on January 7 with Lava confirming that the new phones will have “evolved and dynamic engineering.”

The launch event will be held on January 7 at 12:00 pm (Noon). The event will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube and Facebook handles.

Lava is using the hashtag ‘#AbDuniyaDekhegi’ and ‘#ProudlyIndian’ while teasing the upcoming Lava BeIU.

Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava India, “I invite you to witness something that has never happened in the smartphone industry before. Never before has smartphone engineering been so evolved and dynamic, thanks to our talented engineers. Tune in to the live webcast of history in the making. I promise what follows will make you feel proudly Indian.”

Lava announced its first BeU smartphone on December 24 in India. The Lava BeU’s price in India is set at Rs 6,888 for the sole 2GB/32GB model. The phone is already listed on the company’s website and is designed for women.

Lava also told Gadget 360 that it will introduce four new smartphones and a fitness band on January 7. Moreover, the company also confirmed the Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 price range of the upcoming phones. The phone will be available through both online and offline channels.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Lava #smartphones
first published: Dec 29, 2020 12:38 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.