Lava launching new 'Made in India' smartphones on January 7

Lava recently sent out media invitations for an upcoming smartphone launch event. The event will be held on January 7 with Lava confirming that the new phones will have “evolved and dynamic engineering.”



The launch event will be held on January 7 at 12:00 pm (Noon). The event will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube and Facebook handles.Lava is using the hashtag ‘#AbDuniyaDekhegi’ and ‘#ProudlyIndian’ while teasing the upcoming Lava BeIU.

Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava India, “I invite you to witness something that has never happened in the smartphone industry before. Never before has smartphone engineering been so evolved and dynamic, thanks to our talented engineers. Tune in to the live webcast of history in the making. I promise what follows will make you feel proudly Indian.”

Lava announced its first BeU smartphone on December 24 in India. The Lava BeU’s price in India is set at Rs 6,888 for the sole 2GB/32GB model. The phone is already listed on the company’s website and is designed for women.