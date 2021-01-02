MARKET NEWS

Poco F2 teased officially; tipped to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display

Based on the leaked specifications, we can expect the Poco F2 to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 in India.

Moneycontrol News
January 02, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST
File image: Poco X3


Poco F2 launch could be a reality in 2021. The company has officially teased the launch of its rumoured and much-hyped smartphone. Poco F2, nomenclature-wise, will be a successor to the Poco F1 launched in 2018.

Poco India shared a video on Twitter revisiting its journey in 2020. This included the company selling over 10 lakh Poco phones and marking itself as one of the top-five online smartphone brands in India. The same video also teased the Poco F2 launch. 

No details about the smartphone or its launch were revealed in the video. However, tipster Abhishek Yadav, citing inputs from the Xiaomi Telegram group, revealed some key Poco F2 specifications. The tipster claimed that Poco F2 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The same SoC is found on the Poco X3, which was launched in India for Rs 15,999. The Poco F2 is also tipped to pack a 4,250 mAh battery. 

Further, the device will come with a quad-camera setup at the back. We can expect a 64MP primary sensor, if not a 108MP quad-camera array on the Poco F2. It is also tipped to feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Based on the leaked specifications, we can expect that the Poco F2 price in India to be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. We would advise our readers to take the leaked specifications with a pinch of salt until they are officially confirmed. Poco was yet to announce the official Poco F2 India launch date at the time of writing this.
TAGS: #Poco #smartphones #Technology
first published: Jan 2, 2021 09:07 am

