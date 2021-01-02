MARKET NEWS

Xiaomi reportedly sold 350,000 Mi 11 units in just five minutes of the first sale

The total value of sales exceeded CNY 1.5 billion (Roughly Rs 1,677 crores).

Moneycontrol News
January 02, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST

Xiaomi took the lid off the Mi 11 just before 2021. The Xiaomi Mi 11 debuted as the first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The first sale of the Mi 11 commenced on January 1 in China.

And from the looks of things, the first sale was a resounding success. According to reports, Xiaomi managed to sell 350,000 units of the Mi 11 in just five minutes. The total value of sales exceeded CNY 1.5 billion (Roughly Rs 1,677 crores).

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 in China with several improvements over its predecessor, while maintaining the same price tag as the Mi 10. It seems like Chinese consumers were convinced by the Mi 11’s value proposition. Xiaomi is yet to set a global release date for the Mi 11.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specs

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. One of the biggest highlights on the Mi 11 is its 6.81-inch display, which has an A+ rating from DisplayMate. The screen also features a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Mi 11 opts for a triple camera setup, with a 108 MP primary camera, a 13 MP ultrawide lens, and a 5 MP macro camera. The hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter. The Xiaomi Mi 11 packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 55W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The Mi 11 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Jan 2, 2021 02:55 pm

