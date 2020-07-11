App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Tech Weekender: Amazon's TikTok confusion, Instagram Reels in India and is your data on Chingari safe?

Here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending July 10.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
Amazon claims to have mistakenly sent out an email asking its employees to uninstall Chinese app TikTok citing security reasons. It was not immediately clear what led to the initial ban by Amazon. One person familiar with the matter said senior Amazon executives were unaware of the request to delete TikTok from employee devices. The ban was reversed after TikTok and Amazon representatives discussed the matter, according to an email sent to TikTok employees. More details here.

Facebook-owned Instagram has launched a TikTok-style feature called Reels in India, days after the Chinese app was banned over security concerns. Reels is a short video making tool on Instagram that mimics TikTok’s content creation model. You do not need a separate app as the Reels feature is integrated within the Instagram app and will allow users to record, edit, and share a 15-second video. Here is how you can use Reels on Instagram.

To assure Indians that the Indian TikTok alternative is safe to use, Chingari CEO Sumit Ghosh stated that the encrypted data is stored in servers in Mumbai and is secure from any kinds of breach. Ghosh also stated that the company does not store any personal information of users like age, gender, etc, in the AWS data centres. "We only let users log in to our platform if they log in through Google. So, essentially you have given that data to Google, and the company gives us a handshake that this is an authenticated Google user and allow them on Chingari," he added. Will Chingari use user data for ads? Details here.

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 14 for iPhone users. The iOS 14 public beta is available for download for beta users to get a preview of the next big iOS update. To be a part of the developer beta, iPhone and iPad users need to enrol in the Apple Beta Software Program with their Apple ID. If you have already enrolled, you may have already received the iOS 14 public beta or the iPadOS 14 public beta on your iPhone or iPad. You can check that by going to Settings > General > Software update. Click here to check if your iPhone is eligible to get the iOS 14 update.

Google has announced that Android 10 has seen the fastest adoption rates of any version of Android. Google’s latest Android OS was running on over 100 million smartphones five months since its launch. Android 10 featured a 28 percent faster adoption rate than Android 9 Pie. Google attributed the faster adoption rate to improvements the company is making over the years, including Android 10’s Project Mainline and Android Oreo’s Project Treble. While Google’s numbers were impressive, it is nowhere near Apple in terms of updating smartphones with the latest Android operating system.

Online retailers suffered a loss of nearly USD 20 billion due to failed online transactions and falsely rejected payments in 2019, a study revealed. Merchants lost nearly USD 13 billion last year as customers got frustrated over falsely rejected payments. These false transactions often get flagged as false declines, resulting in monetary loss to retailers. Furthermore, online retailers lost an additional USD 7.5 billion of consumer money due to unfulfilled digital transactions. More details here.

Apple may soon let you make payments by simply scanning a QR Code using Apple Pay. References of a hidden feature in the Apple Wallet app have been found in iOS 14 beta 2. If Apple does provide support for payments via Apple Pay using QR code scanning, it is highly possible that the feature will be rolled out in India. The likes of Google Pay, PhonePe, which are among the top payment services in India, offer support for payments using QR code. More details here.

First Published on Jul 11, 2020 01:04 pm

tags #Amazon #Android #Apple #Chingari #Google #Instagram #iOS #Slideshow #Tech Weekender #TikTok

