The Tech Weekender: Amazon's TikTok confusion, Instagram Reels in India and is your data on Chingari safe?

To assure Indians that the Indian TikTok alternative is safe to use, Chingari CEO Sumit Ghosh stated that the encrypted data is stored in servers in Mumbai and is secure from any kinds of breach. Ghosh also stated that the company does not store any personal information of users like age, gender, etc, in the AWS data centres. "We only let users log in to our platform if they log in through Google. So, essentially you have given that data to Google, and the company gives us a handshake that this is an authenticated Google user and allow them on Chingari," he added. Will Chingari use user data for ads? Details here.