iPadOS 14, iOS 14 public beta released: How to download and install the beta update, new features

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 14 for iPhone users. The iOS 14 public beta is available for download for beta users to get a preview of the next big iOS update. Notably, Apple has made the iOS 14 public beta available within a month of the release and after releasing two iOS 14 developer beta updates. Apple has also rolled out the first version of iPadOS 14 public beta.

How to download iPadOS 14, iOS 14 public beta update

To be a part of the developer beta, iPhone and iPad users need to enrol in the Apple Beta Software Program with their Apple ID. If you have already enrolled, you may have already received the iOS 14 public beta or the iPadOS 14 public beta on your iPhone or iPad. You can check that by going to Settings > General > Software update.

It is recommended that you should avoid using your primary iPhone or iPad to install iOS 14 public beta in order to stay away from any bugs that might hinder your user experience. Users should also take a backup of their device before installing the public beta.

All eligible iPhone and iPad users will be getting the stable iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 software update in Fall 2020.

Also check: Is your iPhone getting iOS 14? Find out here

iOS 14 public beta features

The most significant update in iOS 14 is the new home screen and privacy.

Apple has introduced Widgets and an App Library in iOS 14. App Library is similar to the App Drawer functionality on Android that arranges all the installed apps in alphabetical order. However, in iOS 14, App gallery will be arranged in a list view of folders with multiple categories like suggestions, recently used, social, entertainment, etc.

The introduction of App Library also lets users hide pages to streamline their Home Screen. New apps downloaded from the App Store automatically go into the App Library.

Widgets can be placed anywhere on the Home screen for a quick glance of information. They come in different sizes, giving users the option to set and pick the information density as per their requirement. Widgets can also be stacked (up to 10) by dragging one widget on top of another and swipe through them.

Also Read: Best iOS 14 features

The smarter implementation of widgets in iOS 14 is wherein you can select the Smart Stack in the Widget gallery. It uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget at the right time based on factors like time, location, and activity. For example, you might see the Apple News widget in the morning, Calendar events during the day, and commute time from Apple Maps in the evening.

Another major change in iOS 14 is a Compact UI for calls and Siri. When you receive a call, it appears as a banner instead of taking over the entire screen. You can swipe up on the banner to dismiss it or swipe down to access extended phone features and tap to answer. Third-party apps can take advantage of the developer API to add support for this feature.

Apple has always been on the forefront when it comes to privacy and the lead gets better with iOS 14. One of the key iOS 14 privacy features is letting users know what data developers collect and how will it be used. You can also choose to share only selected items with a developer who asks for access to your photos, or you can give access to your entire library. Also, when an app is using the iPhone’s mic or camera, iOS 14 will display an indicator in the app and in the Control Centre.

Users will also be notified when an app is using the iOS clipboard and copying or accessing any text. We have already seen a list of popular apps caught snooping on iOS clipboard. These include the likes of LinkedIn, TikTok, Reddit, etc.

There is a whole lot that Apple has introduced in iOS 14 like the Translate App, new features in Messages, Apple Maps, etc.

Also Read: iOS 14 new features

iPadOS 14 features

iPad OS 14 gets all the features of iOS 14 and some additional iPad-specific tweaks. This means that you will get the App Library, Widgets, and other features for the Messages, Maps, and other apps on your iPad running on iPadOS 14.

Scribble anywhere using your Apple Pencil. iPad OS 14 also converts your handwriting into text, which can be copied and pasted on different apps. There are some editing gestures like, for example, circle a word to select it, or touch and hold between words to add space with your Apple Pencil.