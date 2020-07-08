Apple may soon let you make payments by simply scanning a QR Code using Apple Pay

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 14 beta 2 for developers. The new iOS beta update has made some minor changes across the systems but comes with one major improvement.

References of a hidden feature in the Apple Wallet app have been found by 9to5Mac. The findings suggest that Apple may soon allow users to make payments with Apple Pay by scanning a QR Code or traditional barcode with the iPhone camera. Currently, the feature does not work but images in the developer beta show how it would work.

The report further shows that Apple Pay would also work in the original way wherein users would hold their iPhone in front of the scanner and a QR code is generated by the Wallet app. Since the code was found in the public system API, it is likely that the feature will work with third-party applications.

If Apple does provide support for payments via Apple Pay using QR code scanning, it is highly possible that the feature will be rolled out in India. The likes of Google Pay, PhonePe, which are among the top payment services in India, offer support for payments using QR code. Facebook-owned WhatsApp, too, is working on bringing its Payments services in India.

Apple did not make any mention of the feature during its WWDC 2020 keynote. It is also currently unknown if and when the feature will be rolled out to users upon stable release.