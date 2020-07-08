Instagram begins rolling out TikTok-style feature Reels in India: Here's how to use it

Last week, Instagram began testing out Reels in India, only a day after the government banned TikTok, among 59 other Chinese apps. Now, the Facebook-owned social media platform has announced that Reels is going live in India on July 8. Reels is a short video making tool on Instagram that mimics TikTok’s content creation model.

Instagram is looking to capitalise on its already massive user base along with on-boarding the users who are looking for a new platform after TikTok's demise. Moreover, the Facebook-owned platform has a much wider reach than the so-called Indian-made TikTok alternatives.

Instagram claims that videos make up for over one-third of the posts on the platform in India, out of which, around 45 percent are 15 seconds or less. Additionally, the social media service also noticed a recent uptake in live streaming of videos since the pandemic hit.

India is the fourth country, after Brazil, France, and Germany, where Reels is being tested out. The new short video format feature will roll out to users in India later today at 07:30 pm (IST). The Reels feature is integrated within the Instagram app and will allow users to record, edit, and share a 15 second video.

How to use Reels on Instagram?

First, open the Instagram app > Head to the “camera” option in Instagram > Click “Reels” at the bottom of the screen > Select the easy-to-use tools to record and edit your video.

Instagram creators who want to make Reels can also take advantage of in-app music tracks or use their own custom audio. Users will also have the option to speed up or slow down parts of a video. Additionally, an ‘Align’ option will help users maintain their position in front of the camera. Reels will also arrive with an array of augmented reality effects that can be used in the video.