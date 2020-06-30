App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

59 Chinese apps banned | Final nail in the coffin for TikTok; app stops working across devices

TikTok seems to have become inoperable on both iOS and Android devices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A day after the government imposed a ban on 59 Chinese apps in the country, popular social media app TikTok has stopped working in India. Earlier today, the app was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, the app was still accessible to users who had it preinstalled on their smartphones until now.

However, TikTok seems to have now become completely inoperable, on both iOS and Android devices. It looks like internet service providers (ISPs) and telecom operators have begun to block all data traffic to the app.

image_from_ios

Close

Users who were trying to access the app were greeted with the following message: “Dear users, we are in the process of complying with the Government of India’s directive to block 59 apps. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users in India remains our utmost priority.”

related news

Also Read: Why has the clock run out on TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps in India?

Earlier in the day, TikTok responded to the ban through Twitter and said that they are complying with the government orders and have been invited to ‘respond and submit clarifications’ to the concerned government stakeholders.

Since the app shows network issues, we can assume that telecom and internet service providers have blocked TikTok. The app is expected to remain blocked until the any further orders from the government.

Also Read: 59 Chinese apps banned | PIB deletes official TikTok account; IRCTC and MyGov India follow suit

59 Chinese apps banned | From Files Go to JioSwitch, here are five excellent SHAREit alternatives

59 Chinese apps banned | From Chingari to Roposo, here are five apps you can use as TikTok alternatives
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 07:04 pm

tags #59 chinese apps banned #Boycott China #Chinese app ban #TikTok

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.