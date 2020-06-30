59 Chinese apps banned | Final nail in the coffin for TikTok; app stops working across devices

A day after the government imposed a ban on 59 Chinese apps in the country, popular social media app TikTok has stopped working in India. Earlier today, the app was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, the app was still accessible to users who had it preinstalled on their smartphones until now.

However, TikTok seems to have now become completely inoperable, on both iOS and Android devices. It looks like internet service providers (ISPs) and telecom operators have begun to block all data traffic to the app.

Users who were trying to access the app were greeted with the following message: “Dear users, we are in the process of complying with the Government of India’s directive to block 59 apps. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users in India remains our utmost priority.”

Earlier in the day, TikTok responded to the ban through Twitter and said that they are complying with the government orders and have been invited to ‘respond and submit clarifications’ to the concerned government stakeholders.

Since the app shows network issues, we can assume that telecom and internet service providers have blocked TikTok. The app is expected to remain blocked until the any further orders from the government.

