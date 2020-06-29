Breaking: Government bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok

The Ministry of Information Technology, on June 29, banned 59 mobile apps, saying they are engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

The list of apps included TikTok, Weibo and others (full list below).

The IT Ministry said that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the ministry further said in a statement.

The Confederation of All India Traders ( CAIT) welcomed the move saying, "This huge unprecedented step will go a long way in strengthening the 'Boycott China' campaign of CAIT."

Among the apps, Tik Tok, Club Factory, Xiaomi, Cam Scanner, UC Browser are expected to be the worst-hit because of high user volume.

Sreedhar Prasad, independent e-commerce analyst, told Moneycontrol, "Most of these apps have huge adoption and usage across India. This is a massive move considering the globalised nature of today's digital world."

"However, we need to note that China was ahead of every country in setting their internal ground rules by banning many international social media apps, thereby ring fencing their digital ecosystem. India could be having the largest user base outside China for many of these apps and, if some of the other countries follow suit, this could lead to a very strong move of rejection across the world. This is a great opportunity for local alternatives across the world to grab these customers as the usage habit has been created by these Chinese apps – TikTok and ShareIt being classic examples," Prasad added.

Here is a list of apps that have been banned by the Centre:

1. TikTok2. Shareit3. Kwai4. UC Browser5. Baidu map6. Shein7.Clash of Kings8. DU battery saver9. Helo10. Likee11. YouCam makeup12. Mi Community13. CM Browers14. Virus Cleaner15. APUS Browser16. ROMWE17. Club Factory18. Newsdog19. Beutry Plus20. WeChat21. UC News22. QQ Mail23. Weibo24. Xender25. QQ Music26. QQ Newsfeed27. Bigo Live28. SelfieCity29. Mail Master30. Parallel Spac31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi32. WeSync33. ES File Explorer34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc35. Meitu36. Vigo Video37. New Video Status38. DU Recorder39. Vault- Hide40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio41. DU Cleaner42. DU Browser43. Hago Play With New Friends44. Cam Scanner45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile46. Wonder Camera47. Photo Wonder48. QQ Player49. We Meet50. Sweet Selfie51. Baidu Translate52. Vmate53. QQ International54. QQ Security Center55. QQ Launcher56. U Video57. V fly Status Video58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy