Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 11:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Chinese apps like TikTok, CamScanner get the axe; check out the other popular ones in the list

The government said it "has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps… for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers located outside India".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On June 29 Ministry of Information Technology banned 59 mobile apps. As per the government order these apps are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. The decision came in view of the emergent nature of threats. There have been raging concerns on aspects relating to data security and safeguarding the privacy of Indians. The IT ministry has received many complaints about the misuse of some mobile apps. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs has also sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking these malicious apps. Here is the list of mobile apps out of the total 59 which are banned. (Image: Moneycontrol)
The Ministry of Information Technology has banned 59 Chinese mobile apps. As per the government order, these apps are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. Here is a list of some of the popular mobile apps which feature in the list. (Image: Moneycontrol)

TikTok | The Chinese video-sharing social networking service is owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based internet technology company. TikTok has a billion plus downloads globally with more than 58 million downloads in April only. It clocked a global revenue of $2 million in April 2020. It is very popular in India. (Image: Reuters)

Shareit | Compatible with various smartphone platforms, the app allows users to share files. It has more than a billion downloads globally with 21 million downloads in April only. (Image: News18)

WeChat | A Chinese multi-purpose messaging, social media and mobile payment app developed by Tencent. It became one of the world's largest standalone mobile apps in 2018 with over 1 billion monthly active users. (Image: Reuters)

Cam Scanner | Developed by Chinese company Instig, it allows users to easily scan and share. It has more than 100 million downloads globally with 8 million downloads  in April 2020. (Image: News18)

UC Browser | Chinese web browsing app UC Browser gained popularity in India with the explosion of Chinese smartphones in the country. Owned by Alibaba, it has recorded more than 500 million downloads globally with 7 million downloads in April. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Vmate | Another short video sharing platform similar to TikTok. While the app has been overshadowed by TikTok in India, it has a large user base and is among the top Chinese apps in the country. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Beauty Plus | Magical Camera is a photo editing app for Android that enables you to make small modifications on portrait photos, leaving you looking all the better for them. (Image: GooglePlay)

Weibo | Launched by Sina Corporation in 2009, Sina Weibo or simply Weibo is a microblogging website and app which compares to Twitter and Instagram. With more than 300 million monthly active users, it is China’s biggest social media platform after Tencent’s WeChat. (Image: Shutterstock)

UVideo | Another popular Chinese video sharing app, developed by Kwai, a Beijing headquartered company. It has more than 50 million downloads globally with 10 million downloads in April 2020. It is a major competitor for TikTok in China. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Shein | An international B2C fast fashion brand. The company mainly focuses on women's wear, but it also offers men's apparel, children's clothes, accessories, shoes, bags and other fashion items. (Image: Wikipedia)

Club Factory | an online shopping app which has its headquarters in Hangzhou China. India is one of its biggest markets, with more than 40 million users in India. The platform is popular because of the deals and discounts that it offers. (Image: Justdial)

Helo | Another video sharing app which competes with TikTok is Helo. It has more than a 100 million downloads on the app store. Helo was launched by Bytedance the owner of TikTok specifically for the India market targeting the regional entertainment content segment. (Image: GooglePlay)

ES File Explorer | A file manager/explorer designed by ES Global for Android devices. It includes features like cloud storage integration, file transfer from Android to Windows via FTP or LAN, and a root browser. It is a great tool for managing files and programs. (Image: Wikipedia)

Clash of Kings | A mobile massively multiplayer online strategy game developed and published by Elex Tech in 2014. The game has been one of the top grossing apps on the App Store and Google Play since its release. (Image: Google Play)

NewsDog | The India-focused news app recommends the most relevant and interesting news article individually to each user. Since the app was launched in March 2016, it has accumulated over 10 million users. (Image: Google Play)

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 11:32 pm

