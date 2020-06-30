59 Chinese apps banned | PIB deletes official TikTok account; IRCTC and MyGov India follow suit

In light of the ban on Chinese apps imposed by the Indian Government, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has deleted its official account from TikTok. The government's nodal communication agency is no longer active on the platform.

The ministry of information technology said that the apps are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

The Press Information Bureau previously used the platform to share the Prime Minister's messages on India-China standoff. The PIB is not the only official Indian agency that is currently off TikTok. MyGov and IRCTC has also deleted their accounts from the platform.

The MyGov India account on TikTok was verified and had more than a million followers before it was deleted from the platform. The Karnataka Government, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Maharashtra Public Health Department, the Data Security Council of India, and several other government agencies have been using TikTok to put out information on the platform about data security and COVID-19.

The IRCTC's handle on TikTok has also been deleted. The IRCTC's handle was focused on travel and benefits of booking tickets through the IRCTC. Additionally, the Indian Railways recently canceled a signals contract with a Chinese company citing poor progress.