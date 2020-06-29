Chinese apps banned | Here's what experts have to say

The government on June 29 banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, stating that they are engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

The Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY) said the move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

A look at what the experts have to say about the government's move:

Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital

We are seeing the impact of the threat China is showing to India and we should support whatever India does at this time. There is going to be a pain; which we should be ready to take pain for the country.

Considering the situation at the border, we should support the government's move. I don’t think we should target companies based in India which are investing in China. We have to make sure data doesn't go to China. Don't think this is a matter of life and death for India, but it is so for troops at the border.

Jayant Dasgupta, Former Ambassador to WTO

If these apps could be used to collect information and used against us, it is within our rights to ban them. Nothing in WTO that prevents us from banning these apps.

Berges Malu, Sharechat

Concurring with Dasgupta, Malu said don't think this is a knee-jerk reaction, was a long time coming. There has been multiple representations made by companies, NGOs, individuals for this step. Indian startups will benefit tremendously from banning these apps.

Welcoming the government’s move, Malu added Chinese can't profit from us while killing our soldiers. There will be innovators who will come up with better apps and with govt-funded Chinese apps taken out of the ecosystem, more investors will be interested in Indian startups.

Mayank Bhangadia, Founder – Roposo

The decision will be a big boost for entrepreneurs building in India and great in the interest of the country. Over the last ten days, Roposo has seen the highest number of installs across app stores.