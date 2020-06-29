App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 11:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TikTok, UC Browser banned in India: 10 key questions answered

The government has banned these apps invoking its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and the provisions of the Information Technology Rules 2009.

Carlsen Martin

The Ministry of Information Technology has banned 59 apps, saying they are engaged in activities that are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

The list includes TikTok, UC Browser, Shareit, Clash of Kings, Shein, UC Browser, Helo, and several other popular apps.

Why did India ban TikTok, Sharit, and other Chinese apps?

Ministry of Electronics and IT said, “This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.”

Is the ban temporary?

Yes, the ban seems to be a temporary measure given the current anti-Chinese sentiment in the country. A court will have to decide if a ban is legally binding after examining the evidence put forth by the Government of India.

Also Read | Tiktok, Helo, UC Browser among 59 Chinese apps banned: India's ShareChat to gain?

Can you still use TikTok, Shareit, and other banned apps if they are already downloaded?

Yes, but only for now. The Center has said that the ban will also cover already downloaded apps. The Chinese apps blocked will be deactivated so people who have them pre-installed cannot use them.

Also Read | Chinese apps, including TikTok, banned: These are the most popular on the Play Store

Why do I still see the apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store?

The order to ban the apps has only been issued today (June 29) and it will still take Google and Apple some time to remove these apps from their respective app stores. At the time of writing the apps are still downloadable from the Google Play Store. But they could get the boot in the coming days.

Is there any way to use these banned apps?

If the government imposes a ban on an IP address, you will not be able to use either one of these 59 Chinese apps. However, the apps can be accessed using a VPN.

Also Read | What is VPN, what does VPN do, why should I use one and other questions answered

Is using these Chinese apps illegal?

It is not illegal to use these apps. As of now, the government has made it clear that it does not want these apps on phones of Indian users. However, there is no announcement about whether using these apps is illegal.

Can I shop on SHEIN and Club Factory without using the app?

The government will likely ban websites for these apps as well, although there is no confirmation yet. Both SHEIN and Club Factory have limited offline stores across India. The brands also sell clothing and accessories offline through pop-up events. Additionally, social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram can also be used to shop for clothing online, if the nature of the ban becomes permanent.

Can I use TikTok on my iPhone?

No, the app will be barred from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store once the ban goes into effect.

Is PUBG Mobile banned in India?

PUBG Mobile isn't among the list of Chinese apps banned in India as the app originates from South Korea. Clash of Kings and Mobile Legends are the two popular mobile games banned in India.

Will Indians lose jobs if the apps are banned permanently?

The short answer is ‘yes’. If there are no apps, there won’t be a need for development and marketing teams for said apps. TikTok alone has over 500 employees in India. While most other apps won’t have nearly as many employees in India, several citizens will lose their job if the ban is enforced permanently. However, the ban could encourage people to use Indian alternatives, growing Indian-based companies, although there is no guarantee that it will replace jobs.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #Boycott China #Chinese apps #Government of India #India china border

Coronavirus wrap June 29: Govt releases Unlock 2.0 guidelines; Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu extend lockdown

G20 nations imposed 59 import-restrictive measures in 6 months: WTO

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm on June 30

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

