59 Chinese apps banned | From Chingari to Roposo, here are five apps you can use as TikTok alternatives

The Indian government on June 29 banned 59 Chinese apps claiming that the apps engaged in activities that were “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. Among the list of apps that have been banned, TikTok is arguably the biggest.

The Chinese short video app TikTok has already vanished from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The government is also speaking to telecom service providers and internet service providers in the country to block all data traffic with these apps, so even pre-installed apps won’t function.

TikTok is a video-sharing social network owned by Chinese conglomerate ByteDance. TikTok is one of the most popular apps globally, with hundreds of millions of active users. TikTok crossed 200 million Indian users in 2019, surpassing Facebook.

So if you are an avid TikTok user, here are a few alternatives that can be used in light of the ban.

Mitron | Mitron is being touted as an Indian replacement for TikTok since the past couple of months. Mitron is a free short video and social platform based out of Bengaluru, India. Mitron is designed to allow users to upload innovative short video clips and share them with others on the platform. Mitron is available on Android and iOS platforms.

Dubsmash | Dubsmash is a free app for making fun lip sync videos and memes. The app has well over a billion installs on Android and iOS devices. Dubsmash users can access thousands of different sounds in videos, including movie and TV quotes.

Chingari | The app enjoys a 4.7-star rating out of 5 on the Google Play Store. Chingari is a video-sharing and creation app; it is free to download and available in multiple languages. Apart from video-sharing, the app also has a dedicated gaming and news section.

Roposo | Roposo is a video creation and sharing app that is available in 12 Indian languages. The app can be used to share videos and images on Whatsapp Statuses from over 25 channels on the platform.

Bolo Indya | This video-sharing platform is described as a place for people to raise their voices, share their opinion, learnings, and experiences. Creators can share videos about news, health, travel, food, technology, finance, and entertainment, among other things. Bolo Indya is developed by a Gurugram-based start-up.