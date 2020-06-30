59 Chinese apps banned | From Files Go to JioSwitch, here are five excellent SHAREit alternatives

SHAREit was one of the 59 Chinese apps banned in India. The file transfer app was not only used by individuals but also by businesses and was among the more popular apps that had been banned alongside TikTok and CamScanner.

In the middle of a lockdown, when several companies have shifted to remote working systems, the importance of a platform like SHAREit cannot be underestimated. However, the ban on SHAREit does not have to hinder your personal or professional life. Here are five excellent alternatives to the popular file sharing platform.

Files Go | Google's file manager has been designed to remove clutter on an Android Phone. Files Go can help users manage files, clean up space on a phone's storage, and transfer files without using data. Files Go is free, simple, secure, and clutter-free.

Z Share | Z Share is a Made in India app and can be used to share audio files, videos, documents, and apps. Content can be shared on the app by establishing a peer-to-peer connection using the WLAN network. Z Share can be downloaded on the Play Store for free and also features a Dark Mode.

JioSwitch | JioSwitch is another excellent alternative that allows you to transfer files seamlessly between iOS and Android. There is no limit to the size of the file that can be transferred. The platform does not have any ads and can be used to transfer photos, videos, documents, etc. JioSwitch can transfer files through Wi-Fi, Hot-Spot, or Mobile Data.

Microsoft Office Lens | Office Lens combines some of the functionality from CamScanner and SHAREit and is ideal for professional use. You can use the Microsoft Office Lens to scan and upload notes, receipts, and documents. It also allows users to convert images to Word, PDF, and PowerPoint files and upload them to OneNote, OneDrive, or local devices and share them with other users.

Google Drive | Google Drive is arguably the most obvious alternative to SHAREit. Google Drive can be used to share photos, videos, documents, spreadsheets, PDFs, etc. Google Drive comes preinstalled on Android phones and is synced with Gmail accounts, which makes it all the more convenient. Google Drive also provides an option to scan documents, notes, receipts, and files.

