Tech Weekender: Top news in the world of technology this week

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Apple event, and more

Pranav Hegde
October 16, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST
Apple event titled Unleashed kicks off at 10.30 pm IST on October 18. A day ahead of the Google Pixel 6 launch event, Apple is rumoured to unveil a couple of new hardware products. One of the rumoured devices expected to launch at the Apple event is the M1X MacBook Pro. The iPhone 13 maker could also launch new AirPods alongside. Ahead of the launch, here is everything we know about the Apple event.
After testing both local and cloud based encrypted backups earlier in 2021, WhatsApp is now rolling it out to everyone on Android and iOS. The Facebook-owned platform tested cloud based end-to-end encrypted backups in July and local backups, the following month. While the platform itself has been using end-to-end encryption for chats, the backups weren't encrypted. That changes now.
Flipkart’s Big Billion Days may be done and dusted, but the company is already gearing up to prepare for the next big sale. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is kicking off on October 17 and will run until October 23. If you are in the market for a new smartphone or laptops, there’s a lot to look forward to. Click here to check some of the deals coming to mobile phones and laptops during Flipkart’s big Diwali sale.
Instagram is testing a new feature that will notify users in case of an outage in services. The move comes after recent instances of outages on social media platforms.
The new electric vehicle (EV) company of Tata Motors will not own any manufacturing plants but will instead rely on the passenger vehicle factories for output and remain asset-light. Replying to a query from Moneycontrol, PB Balaji, chief financial officer, Tata Motors said, “The manufacturing capacities of passenger vehicle (PV) will be available on a tolling basis to the EV company. The EV company will not have any asset or any capacity for itself within the company but it will have the access to the PV capacities already created.” More details here.
Apple Inc is likely to slash production of its iPhone 13 by as many as 10 million units due to the global chip shortage, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company was expected to produce 90 million units of the new iPhone models by the end of this year, according to Bloomberg. The report said Apple told its manufacturers that the number of units would be lower because chip suppliers including Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments are struggling to deliver components. More details here.
Acer has confirmed a data breach on its after-sales systems in India. The company said that this was an isolated attack and the appropriate authorities had been informed. "Upon detection, we immediately initiated our security protocols and conducted a full scan of our systems. We are notifying all potentially affected customers in India," an Acer Corporate Communications spokesperson told BleepingComputer. More details here.
Pranav Hegde
Tags: #Tech Weekender #The Tech Weekender
first published: Oct 16, 2021 03:08 pm

