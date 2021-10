Tech Weekender: Top news in the world of technology this week

The new electric vehicle (EV) company of Tata Motors will not own any manufacturing plants but will instead rely on the passenger vehicle factories for output and remain asset-light. Replying to a query from Moneycontrol, PB Balaji, chief financial officer, Tata Motors said, “The manufacturing capacities of passenger vehicle (PV) will be available on a rolling basis to the EV company. The EV company will not have any asset or any capacity for itself within the company but it will have the access to the PV capacities already created.” More details here.