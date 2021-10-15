MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Acer confirms data breach in India, to notify affected customers

Acer's after-sales service systems were breached in India

Moneycontrol News
October 15, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST
The stolen data includes client, corporate and financial data

The stolen data includes client, corporate and financial data

Acer has confirmed a data breach on its after-sales systems in India. The company said that this was an isolated attack and the appropriate authorities had been informed.

"Upon detection, we immediately initiated our security protocols and conducted a full scan of our systems. We are notifying all potentially affected customers in India," an Acer Corporate Communications spokesperson told BleepingComputer.

The attack has been reported to local law enforcement and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team.

So far, a threat actor has claimed responsibility for the breach and posted on a popular forum that they stole more than 60GB of data from Acer's servers. The files include client, corporate, financial data and login details of various retailers and distributors for Acer in the country.

The hacker group calling itself DESORDEN posted a video, with files and databases containing records of 10,000 customers and credentials for over 3,000 Acer authorised distributors and retailers in India.

Close

Related stories

This is the second time that Acer has fallen victim to a data breach this year. The first data breach, carried out by REvil managed to access the company's financial records and bank accounts details. They then held the company for a $50 million ransom.

The attack took advantage of a vulnerability in the Microsoft Exchange Framework to get in to Acer's servers.

The $50 million ransom was the highest demanded at the time before REvil took down Kaseya, and demanded a $70 million ransom for a decryptor.

Kaseya provides software tools to IT outsourcing offices and put more than 1500 businesses around the world at risk.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Acer
first published: Oct 15, 2021 12:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.