Apple event: M1X MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 to be 'Unleashed' on October 18?

Apple event titled Unleashed kicks off at 10.30 pm IST on October 18. A day ahead of the Google Pixel 6 launch event, Apple is rumoured to unveil a couple of new hardware products. One of the rumoured devices expected to launch at the Apple event is the M1X MacBook Pro. The iPhone 13 maker could also launch new AirPods alongside. Ahead of the launch, here is everything we know about the Apple event.

Apple event: M1X MacBook Pro

Apple is rumoured to announce a new MacBook Pro model in two configurations. Both models are said to get a redesigned chassis. Apple is rumoured to bring back the SD card slot and an HDMI port on the Pro machine. As expected, the M1X MacBook Pro will have USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. The new MacBook Pro is also rumoured to get magnetic charging support.

The base 14-inch MacBook Pro is expected to feature the M1X chip, which is an improved version of the M1 chip launched last year. This variant is expected to have a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU. The 16-inch model will share the same chip but come with 32 cores of GPU instead. Both models are expected to feature a mini LED display and also a 120Hz refresh rate ProMotion screen. The bezels around the display are said to get slimmer with the top bezel housing an upgraded 1080p webcam.

The new MacBooks are also rumoured to get a new charger. Apple could bring the same charger with an ethernet port that is sold with the iMac M1. Lastly, the base models of both M1X MacBook Pro are said to come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Apple could launch the 16” model with an upgrade option to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB storage.

AirPods third-generation

At the Apple event for the M1X MacBook Pro launch, the company could also unveil new AirPods. The new AirPods third-generation model will come with an AirPods Pro design but miss out on the “Pro” features. This means the new AirPods 3 may not have Active Noise Cancellation feature. The charging case is also expected to get smaller and wider, similar to the Pro AirPods.

The new AirPods charging case will have a 20 percent larger battery, compared to the second-generation AirPods. Apple will also offer wireless charging as a standard feature. The battery life of the earbuds will be similar to the AirPods Pro’s battery life. This means that one can expect up to 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge. Apple’s new AirPods will have improved bass and low ends while sounding similar to the AirPods 2.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed that AirPods second-generation will continue to be available for those who want the older design. Kuo said there are two scenarios for the AirPods 3 pricing structure. First, Apple could lower the price of the existing AirPods 2 and fill the spot with the AirPods 3 by pricing it at $199.

The second possibility is that the AirPods 2 will continue to retail for the $159/ $199 launch price and make the AirPods 3 available at a higher price.