Technology

Apple event: AirPods 3 could launch alongside M1X MacBook Pro

AirPods 3 were rumoured to be launched at the iPhone 13 event but that didn't happen, now all eyes are on October 19 event

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 12:55 PM IST

Apple has announced a special event on October 19, where the company is expected to announce its new MacBook Pro. The company will debut its premium MacBook models with a new, faster M1X chip. At the ‘Unleashed’ Apple event, the company is also rumoured to launch AirPods 3.

Apple has been long expected to launch the new AirPods. There was a rumour that AirPods 3 would be launched at the iPhone 13 event. While that did not happen, the rumour mill went on say that the TWS for iPhone will launch in October alongside the M1X MacBook Pro.

Tipster Panda reiterated these claims, saying the AirPods third-generation will be unveiled at the M1X MacBook Pro launch event.

The new AirPods third-generation model will come with an AirPods Pro design but miss out on the “Pro” features. This means the new AirPods 3 may not have Active Noise Cancellation feature. The charging case is also expected to get smaller and wider, similar to the Pro AirPods. 

The new AirPods charging case will have a 20 percent larger battery, compared to the second-generation AirPods. Apple will also offer wireless charging as a standard feature. The battery life of the earbuds will be similar to the AirPods Pro’s battery life. This means that one can expect up to 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge. Apple’s new AirPods will have improved bass and low ends while sounding similar to the AirPods 2.

Close

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed that AirPods second-generation will continue to be available for those who want the older design. Kuo said there are two scenarios for the AirPods 3 pricing structure. First, Apple could lower the price of the existing AirPods 2 and fill the spot with the AirPods 3 by pricing it at $199.

The second possibility is that the AirPods 2 will continue to retail for the $159/ $199 launch price and make the AirPods 3 available at a higher price. 
Moneycontrol News
first published: Oct 14, 2021 12:55 pm

