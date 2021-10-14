Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 Starts October 17: Check top deals on smartphones and laptops so far

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days may be done and dusted, but the company is already gearing up to prepare for the next big sale. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is kicking off on October 17 and will run until October 23. If you are in the market for a new smartphone or laptops, there’s a lot to look forward to. Here are some of the deals coming to mobile phones and laptops during Flipkart’s big Diwali sale.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro | The Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999 during the sale.

Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion | The Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion will also be available at a discounted price starting from Rs 27,999 and Rs 20,499, respectively.

Moto G60 | The Moto G60 is also getting a Rs 2,000 price cut and will be available from Rs 15,999.

Realme GT Master Edition | While Flipkart are yet to unveil the offer price of the Realme GT Master Edition, it will go on sale for less than Rs 20,000 during the Diwali sale. Although the company is yet to confirm if the sub-20K price is inclusive of other offers like extra on exchange and bank offers.

Poco F3 GT 5G | The Poco F3 GT 5G is also getting a price cut during the sale and will likely fall in the sub-25K segment on offer. The phone currently starts from Rs 28,999 on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 4a | The Google Pixel 4a will also be available on offer for Rs 25,999 during Flipkart’s Diwali sale.

Flipkart Diwali Sale Offers on Mobile Phones | Flipkart is yet to reveal other offers on mobile phones from Apple, Realme, Infinix, Poco, Oppo, Samsung, and more.

Acer Aspire 7 | The Acer Aspire 7 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 49,990. The entry-level gaming laptop brings a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU.

Acer Predator Helios 300 | The Predator Helios 300 is also getting a discount during Flipkart’s Diwali sale. The laptop is currently price at Rs 1,19,990 and features the latest 11th Gen Intel H Series Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 165Hz QHD IPS display.

Flipkart Diwali Sale Offers on Laptops | Flipkart is also bringing discounts to various gaming and consumer notebooks from Asus, MSI, Lenovo HP, and more.