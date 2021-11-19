Sony PlayStation Black Friday Sale is Live: Check out some of the best deals on PS4, PS5 games

The Sony PlayStation Black Friday sale has officially kicked off, bringing big discounts to several original and third-party titles. Sony PS5 ( Review ) and PS4 owners will get access to several discounts starting today. Sony’s PlayStation Black Friday sale will end on November 29, so if you are looking to add new games to your PlayStation collection, there’s no better time than the present.

If you are a Marvel fan, then you will be pleased to know that Sony is offering big discounts on its Spider-Man titles. The PS5 and PS4 version of Spider-Man Miles Morales is available for Rs 2,679, while the Ultimate Edition is available for Rs 3,749.

Yet another PS5 shooting adventure is available at a discounted price of Rs 3,479. Returnal is a third-person shooter roguelike video game that aims to push boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available at a starting price of Rs 1,999 for the PS4 and PS5 Edition. Sony is also offering an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle for Rs 4,870. For more information head on over to the link

EA’s FIFA 22 for the PS5 is available for Rs 3,149, while the PS4 version of the game will set you back Rs 2,399. You can also get FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition for the PS4 and PS5 for Rs 4,224.

NBA 2K22 is available for Rs 2,299 for the PS5 version and Rs 1,999 for the PS4 version of the game. NBA 75th Anniversary Edition is also available for Rs 4,622 during Sony’s Black Friday sale.

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for the PS4 and PS5 is available for Rs 2,799 during Sony’s latest PlayStation sale. The Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition of the game are priced at Rs 5,196 and Rs 6,399, respectively.

Insomniac Games Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is available at a discounted price of Rs 3,749 for the Standard Edition. The game is exclusively available on the PlayStation 5 and a Digital Deluxe Edition is also available at a discounted price of Rs 4,367.

The PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499 during Sony’s sale.

The DOOM Eternal Standard Edition is available at a starting price of Rs 999 during the PlayStation Black Friday Sale. You can also get a one-year pass for Rs 1,248.

Demon's Souls will set you back Rs 3,099 for the Standard Edition, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is available at a discounted price of Rs 4,829.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available for Rs 1,999 for the PlayStation 4. However, the Cross-Gen Bundle, which supports running the game on the PS4 and PS5, is available for Rs 2,375.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition for the PS5 is available for Rs 2,904, while the Standard Edition for the PS5 will set you back Rs 2,399.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is available for Rs 1,664 for the PS4 version, while the Director’s Cut will set you back Rs 2,839. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available on PS4 and PS5 for Rs 3,749.