From Asus VivoBook to Lenovo IdeaPad | Here are our picks for the best laptops under Rs 50,000 in India

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the popularity of video calling, e-learning, and remote working, causing a surge in demand for PCs. Reports note that the growth of the PC industry is at an all-time high. India’s PC market has also seen a surge in growth, primarily led by a surge in demand for laptops. However, considering the competition in the market, it is not easy to pick a perfect laptop, especially if you are working with a budget. So, we’ve decided to make a list of the best notebooks under Rs 50,000 you can buy in India.