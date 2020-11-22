From Asus VivoBook to Lenovo IdeaPad | Here are our picks for the best laptops under Rs 50,000 in India

These notebooks are perfectly suited for working from home or e-learning Carlsen Martin The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the popularity of video calling, e-learning, and remote working, causing a surge in demand for PCs. Reports note that the growth of the PC industry is at an all-time high. India’s PC market has also seen a surge in growth, primarily led by a surge in demand for laptops. However, considering the competition in the market, it is not easy to pick a perfect laptop, especially if you are working with a budget. So, we’ve decided to make a list of the best notebooks under Rs 50,000 you can buy in India. Asus VivoBook 14 | Rs 49,990 | Intel Core i5-1035G1 | 8GB RAM | 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD | 14-inch Full HD Panel | The VivoBook is built to deliver excellent performance, while ensuring productivity with its above-average battery life. The VivoBook 14 also features a slim and light form factor, ideal for work on-the-go if you ever need it. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i | Rs 48,990 | Intel Core i5-1035G1 | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 14-inch Full HD Panel | We tested the IdeaPad Slim 3i with the Core i3 processor, and it was quite impressive, barring the display and webcam. The Slim 3i also has a pretty solid design and build for a budget laptop. HP Pavilion x360 | Rs 48,990 | Intel Core i3- 10110U | 8GB RAM | 256 GB SSD | 14-inch Full HD Touch Panel | If you are looking for a good 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Pavilion x360 is as good as it gets at this price. While the Core i3 can’t keep pace with a Core i5, it is more than capable of getting the job done and handling daily productivity tasks. Additionally, HP has also equipped this 2-in-1 notebook with a 14-inch edge-to-edge IPS touchscreen. Mi Notebook 14 | Rs 49,999 | Intel Core i5-10210U | Nvidia MX250 2GB GDDR5 | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 14-inch Full HD Panel | In terms of specs alone, the Mi Notebook 14 is arguably one of the most powerful laptops on this list. Apart from productivity, the Mi Notebook 14 can also handle some casual gaming on older titles. HP Chromebook x360 | Rs 49,985 | Intel Core i3-10110U | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD | 14-inch Full HD Touch Panel | The HP Chromebook x360 is one of the best Chromebooks you can buy in the sub-50K segment. The Chromebook also comes with stylus support and is ideal for users who require Chrome OS. Lenovo IdeaPad S145 | Intel Core i5-1035G1 | 8GB RAM | 512 GB SSD | 15.6-inch Full HD Panel | The IdeaPad S145 is an excellent entry-level laptop, designed to prioritise productivity. The S145 is perfect for multitasking and features a pretty solid build despite its entry-level price. Acer Aspire 7 | Rs 49,990 | AMD Ryzen 5 3550H | Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 15.6-inch Full HD Panel | The Acer Aspire 7 is the most powerful laptop on our list. Acer has equipped this notebook with a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. The Aspire 7 is ideal for work and some light gaming.Dell Inspiron 3505 | AMD Ryzen 5 3500U | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 15.6-inch Full HD Panel | If you want to buy a good Dell laptop under 50,000 rupees, then the Inspiron 3505 is worth considering. Although note as powerful a 10th Gen Core i5 processor, the Ryzen 5 3500U is still pretty capable. Apart from the processor, the Inspiron also features super-fast storage and uses AMD’s integrated Vega 8 graphics. Dell Inspiron 3505 | AMD Ryzen 5 3500U | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 15.6-inch Full HD Panel | If you want to buy a good Dell laptop under 50,000 rupees, then the Inspiron 3505 is worth considering. Although note as powerful a 10th Gen Core i5 processor, the Ryzen 5 3500U is still pretty capable. Apart from the processor, the Inspiron also features super-fast storage and uses AMD’s integrated Vega 8 graphics. First Published on Nov 22, 2020 04:31 pm