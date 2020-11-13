Chromebook and Tablet shipments witness spike in Q3 2020; Lenovo and Apple lead PC segment

India’s PC market recently witnessed a spike in shipments following the ongoing work from home and e-learning trends that are emerging across the globe. A new report suggests that Chromebooks and tablets have also recorded stellar growth in the third quarter of 2020.

According to a report by Canalys, the Chromebook and tablet market saw a massive spike in growth, while the desktop market has seen an overall decline. The report noted that Chromebooks were the best performing product in the PC market in Q3 2020, with shipments growing 122 percent.

Lenovo shipped the most notebooks, desktops, and tablets in Q3 2020, with shipments hitting 23.5 million units in total. Apple followed in second with 22.1 million Macs and iPads shipments. HP, Dell, and Samsung made up the other five big global players in the PC segment. Samsung saw the steepest growth in the charts, with 10 million units shipped, accounting for 86-percent YoY growth.

However, Apple retained a heavy lead in the tablet segment, shipping 15.2 million units that accounted for 34.4 percent of the market share. Samsung followed in second, while Huawei settled for third. Amazon and Lenovo came in at fourth and fifth, respectively.

The rising e-learning trend saw the demand for Chromebooks spike as well. HP recorded the best quarter with 34.1-percent of the market share and 3.2 million Chromebooks shipped in Q3 2020. Every brand saw growth in the sale of tablets and Chromebooks. Of the total Chromebook market share, HP, Lenovo, and Asus all recording triple-figure YoY growth, with Lenovo surpassing 350-percent growth.