Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 06:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian PC market sees best quarter in seven years, with 3.4 million units shipped in Q3 2020

The shipments account for a 9.2 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth as compared to the same quarter last year.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian PC has recorded tremendous growth in the third quarter of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has forced several people around the country to work from home, forcing employees to upgrade their systems.

According to the analysis from the International Data Corporation (IDC), Q3 2020 saw 3.4 million PC shipping in total, a 9.2 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth as compared to the same quarter last year. These PC units shipped include notebooks, workstations, and desktops.

IDC attributes this growth to the current requirements for remote workers and e-learning during the coronavirus pandemic. According to IDC’s analysis, Q3 2020 has become the biggest quarter for the Indian PC market in the last seven years.

Close

The report states that two million units were shipped in the consumer segment, indicating a year-on-year growth of 41.7 percent. As compared to Q2 2020, the PC market recorded a growth of 167.2 percent. However, the commercial segment saw a marginal 3.1 percent of YoY growth. Notebook shipments in the country also grew by 70.1 percent YoY.

The top five companies in the Indian PC market were HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and Asus. HP led the charts with 28.2 percent market share and around 9,65,000 units shipped, a 16 percent YoY growth over the same quarter last year. Lenovo captured 21.7 percent of market share with 7,44,000 units shipped, although this marked a 28.5 percent decline in market share in Q3 2019.

Dell shipped 7,31,000 units capturing 21.3 percent of the market share, while Acer followed with 9.5 percent of the market share and 3,27,000 units sold. Asus held the number five spot with a 7.5 percent market share, shipping 2,57,000 units shipped. Asus also recorded tremendous YoY growth of 55 percent. Apple shipments in this area also grew by 19.4 percent YoY, marking the biggest quarter for the company in the country.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 06:53 pm

