Flipkart Big Billion Days sale | Check the best deals and offers here

Xbox Series X and Series S | The Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are arriving in India in November. However, the upcoming Xbox console will set you back 50K, and we assume the PS5 will be the same. But the toned-down Xbox Series S is getting a price cut on Flipkart, even before it launches. The Xbox Series S will be available for Rs 29,999, which is a big deal considering the console has not yet launched. The Xbox Series S will be available for purchase in India on November 10 for Rs 34,990.