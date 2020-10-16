Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Here are some of the best deals and offers

Here are some of the best deals we found during the Amazon Great Indian sale. Pranav Hegde Amazon Great Indian Festival offers have gone live for Prime members. Various products from different brands are available at a massive discount. Here are some of the best deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. OnePlus 8T 5G sale begins today for Prime members. The latest premium smartphone will be available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for everyone starting October 17 in India. OnePlus 8T 5G price in India is set at Rs 42,999 for the base variant, whereas the 12GB model is priced at Rs 45,999. Check our OnePlus 8T first impressions here. Apple iPhone 11 will be available for Rs 47,900 during the Amazon Great Indian sale. Amazon is also matching Apple India online store's offer and giving free AirPods with iPhone 11 for Rs 54,900. Sony WH-1000XM4 price drops to Rs 26,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The active noise cancellation headphones were launched earlier this year in India for Rs 29,990. Sony WH-1000XM4 comes with minor upgrades over the WH-1000XM3. OnePlus TV 43Y1 will be available for purchase during the Amazon Great Indian sale for Rs 24,999. The smaller 32-inch OnePlus TV will also be available for Rs 14,999 during the Amazon Great Indian sale. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sale starts today in India during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The smartphone launched under Rs 50,000 goes against the likes of OnePlus 8T and Mi 10T series. Check our Galaxy S20 FE First Impressions here. If you are someone who consumes a lot of media on their smartphone, the Galaxy M51 with its 7,000 mAh battery and an AMOLED screen is certainly a great buying option for you. The deal gets sweeter during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, where Galaxy M51 price drops to Rs 22,499. Click here for our Samsung Galaxy M51 review. In the market for a premium 55-inch TV, then here are some great deals from the best. The 55-inch Samsung Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV with will be available for under 50K on Amazon. The 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K UHD Smart TV will set you back less than Rs 60,000 during Amazon’s sale. Sony’s Bravia lineup features some of the best picture quality in this segment. Looking to make the jump from LED to QLED, then The Serif Series from Samsung is the way to go. The Serif TV will be priced under Rs 70,000 for the base 43-inch model during the Great Indian Festival on Amazon. If you are looking to add some smart accessories to your home, Amazon will be offering deals across its Echo and Fire TV range. The Echo Input portable smart speaker will be priced at Rs 2,749, while the Echo Dot with a Wipro smart bulb will set you back Rs 2,299. Amazon is also offering up to 40 percent off on all Mi Fire TV Sticks (Standard, Lite, 4K). Additionally, the Echo Show and Kindle E-Reader are also getting discounts. OnePlus 8 price in India has been dropped to Rs 39,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The price drop comes after the OnePlus 8T launch, which is priced at Rs 42,999 in India. All three Redmi Note 9 phones are getting a Rs 1,000 price cut during the sale. The Redmi Note 9 (review) will start from Rs 10,999, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be priced at Rs 12,999 and 15,999, respectively. First Published on Oct 16, 2020 09:18 am