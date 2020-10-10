Samsung Galaxy S20 FE first impressions

Is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE worth its price tag of Rs 50,000? Should you buy this over the OnePlus 8T or the iPhone 11? While we work on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review, here are our first impressions of the device.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in October is the latest smartphone under the Galaxy S20 series. Galaxy S20 FE (where FE stands for Fan Edition) is primarily focused on providing the best of Samsung's flagship features at a relatively affordable price and more colour options. While we work on the full Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review, here are our first impressions of the smartphone priced at Rs 49,999.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is not just about the specifications but the variety of colour options it offers. This Cloud Mint Galaxy S20 FE is among our favourite colour options. Others are Cloud Lavender, Cloud White, Cloud Navy, etc.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a polycarbonate back, which is an obvious move to keep the costs and weight down. The phone feels extremely lightweight (190 grams) when held and also offers a good grip. The textured haze matte finish is also a welcome move as it helps keep fingerprint smudges at bay.
At the front, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O punch-hole Super AMOLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung is known to offer excellent AMOLED panels, and it continues to do so with the Galaxy S20 FE. The display is very bright and offers excellent viewing angles. You can easily read what's on the screen, even in outdoor light conditions. The auto-brightness setting too worked pretty accurately during our brief usage period. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offers support for up to 120Hz high refresh rate for the "smooth scrolling and gaming experience". While we did not have any intentions of performing a Galaxy S20 FE drop test, the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top of the display did help the Galaxy S20 FE survive a 4 feet drop.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a tiny circular cutout at the top of the display for the 32MP front camera that clicks detailed selfies with accurate skin tone. Disable the beauty mode and the skin smoothening too is very controlled.
At the back, there is a triple-camera setup on the Galaxy S20 FE. You get a 12MP primary lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.
Here is a sample image shot using the 12MP main camera of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Colours are well saturated and you get ample details as well. Our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review will include more camera samples shot using the main camera, ultra-wide, and the telephoto camera.
Here's a sample image shot using the 12MP main camera and the night mode on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. As mentioned earlier, our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review will include more sample images.
Under the hood, the Galaxy S20 FE 4G features Samsung’s own Exynos 990 SoC. The models pack up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 internal memory. So far, we have not faced any major issue while using the Galaxy S20 FE. However, the device did get warm while clicking photos and playing games. We will test out the performance capabilities and thermal management in our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Review. The 4,500 mAh battery will also be put to test to see the screen-on time Galaxy S20 FE offers.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 out-of-the-box.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE packs a 4,500 mAh battery that can be charged via a 15W charger inside the box. Although the device supports 25W fast charging, you will need to buy it separately.
These were our Galaxy S20 FE first impressions. Is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE worth its price tag of Rs 50,000? Should you buy this over the OnePlus 8T or the iPhone 11? Stay tuned for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review coming up soon on the Moneycontrol website.
First Published on Oct 10, 2020 09:43 am