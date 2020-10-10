Samsung Galaxy S20 FE first impressions

At the front, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O punch-hole Super AMOLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung is known to offer excellent AMOLED panels, and it continues to do so with the Galaxy S20 FE. The display is very bright and offers excellent viewing angles. You can easily read what's on the screen, even in outdoor light conditions. The auto-brightness setting too worked pretty accurately during our brief usage period. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offers support for up to 120Hz high refresh rate for the "smooth scrolling and gaming experience". While we did not have any intentions of performing a Galaxy S20 FE drop test, the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top of the display did help the Galaxy S20 FE survive a 4 feet drop.