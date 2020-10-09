172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|google-pixel-4a-launched-in-india-with-snapdragon-730g-oled-display-price-specs-offers-availability-5943271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 4a launched in India with Snapdragon 730G, OLED display: Price, specs, offers, availability

The Pixel 4a is priced at Rs 31,999 in India, although the phone will be available for in introductory price of Rs 29,999.

Moneycontrol News

Google recently took the lid off the Pixel 4a (5G) and the Pixel 5. Now, the tech giant has officially launched the Pixel 4a in India. While the specs and the launch date of the Pixel 4a were widely available, pricing in India was the one detail left out, until now.

Google Pixel 4a Price in India

The Pixel 4a is priced at Rs 31,999 in India and is available in a single 6GB/128GB variant. Google will offer the Pixel 4a for a promotional price of Rs 29,999 for a limited period. The Google Pixel 4a will go on sale during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale on October 16. For comparison, the Google Pixel 3a launched in India for Rs 39,999.

Google Pixel 4a Specs

The Google Pixel 4a is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. While the phone features 128GB storage, there is no support for expansion through microSD card. The Pixel 4a packs a 3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Pixel 4a sports a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 443ppi pixel density.

On the back, the Pixel 4a opts for a single 12.2 MP camera with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization. The hole-punch camera cutout on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The Pixel 4a also features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Connectivity options on the Pixel 4a include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Pixel 4a will be available in a single Just Black colour option.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Google #smartphones

