Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India: Redmi Note 11T 5G, Realme 8s 5G and more

Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India starts at Rs 16,999. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 5000 mAh battery. The budget 5G smartphone also has a 50MP dual-camera setup.

Realme 8S 5G price in India starts at Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 6.5-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 64MP triple-camera setup.

Lava Agni 5G launched in India is the company's first 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000 with a 5000 mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It is priced at Rs 19,999 and offers 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

Moto G60 is one of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India. The handset delivers best-in-class software and exceptional hardware. For Rs 17,999, the Moto G60 features a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 120Hz IPS display, a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support, a 108 MP quad-camera setup, and a near-stock Android software experience.

iQOO Z3 price in India was recently revised after the company launched the iQOO Z5 5G. The Z3 5G is now available for Rs 17,999 on many platforms. Its price also goes down to Rs 15,999 during various e-commerce sales. The phone features a Snapdragon 768G SoC and supports 55W fast charging as well. It features a 120Hz IPS LCD screen and a triple-camera setup on the back.

Poco X3 Pro is the only smartphone under Rs 20,000 to feature a Snapdragon 800 series chip. The device is designed with performance in mind and comes with the Snapdragon 860 SoC at the helm. Apart from the chip, the Poco X3 Pro also features a 120Hz LCD panel, a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 48 MP quad-camera setup. For a starting price of Rs 18,999, the Poco X3 Pro offers great value, especially for mobile gamers.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max might sit at the top of our list for the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India. The phone comes with a glass back, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP quad-camera setup, and a 5020 mAh battery. It has a Snapdragon 732G SoC to take care of the performance.

The Realme 8 Pro is another camera-focused smartphone that is equipped with a 108 MP quad-camera setup on the back. The 8 Pro uses a Snapdragon 720G SoC and is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. However, it uses an AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is priced at Rs 17,999.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is the company’s most affordable 5G device. The handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 90Hz FHD+ TFT display, and a 48 MP triple-camera setup on the back. However, you also benefit from Samsung’s class-leading One UI skin.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is the only smartphone on our list that arrives with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Priced at Rs 16,999, the smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, a large 90Hz display, stereo speakers, and a 5,000 mAh battery.