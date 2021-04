Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, grabbed market share from its rivals in 2020. The maker of Splendor bike closed with a share of 37.03 percent as against 35.77 percent clocked in FY20. (Image: Hero MotoCorp)

Japanese giant Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India closed FY21 after a loss in market. The second largest two-wheeler manufacturer clocked 25.58 percent market share as compared to 27.02 percent scored in FY20. (Image: Honda)

TVS Motor Company, the third largest seller of two-wheelers in India, closed FY21 with a share of 14.31 percent, an improvement over FY20 when the maker of Apache bikes closed the year at 13.84 percent. (Image: TVS Motor Company)

Bajaj Auto, the fourth largest two-wheeler seller in India, closed FY21 with a market share of 11.96 percent which was nearly unchanged compared to 11.93 percent clocked in FY20. (Image: Bajaj Auto)

Royal Enfield, the maker of leisure and adventure bikes, improved its rank, finishing fifth in FY21 with a share of 3.79 percent as against 3.77 percent clocked in FY20. (Image: Royal Enfield)

Yamaha, the maker of FZ range of bikes, closed FY21 with a share of 3.46 percent, a slight improvement over FY20 when the Japanese maker closed with a share of 3.32 percent (Image: Yamaha)

Suzuki Motorcycle India, saw slippage in rank during FY21. From fifth position the Japanese giant slipped to the seventh spot in FY20. Its market share at the close of FY21 stood at 3.44 percent as against 3.93 percent clocked in FY20 (Image: Suzuki)

Piaggio, with its range of Vespa and Aprilia two-wheelers, closed FY21 with share of 0.37 percent as against 0.35 percent clocked in FY20. Its position in the ranking remained unchanged (Image: Piaggio)

Harley-Davidson, the maker of cruiser bikes, was hit badly due to the lockdown and the decision of the company to withdraw from India. The US-based two-wheeler maker’s market share was zero percent in FY21 as against 0.01 percent clocked in FY20. (Image: Harley-Davidson)