Harley-Davidson to shut operations in India; here are some of the auto brands that have exited India in the last 4 years

Harley-Davidson | Having entered India, market in 2009 the world's most iconic cruiser bike brand Harley-Davidson had the most promising start. But dwindling sales and no positive near-term outlook forced the company to pull out of India as a part of their 'Rewire' strategy. As the company wrap up its operation in India, let's take a look at the auto-brands that have exited Indian market in the past 4 years. (Image: Harley-Davidson)