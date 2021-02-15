Check out how Renault Kiger's prices fare against its rivals

The Renault Kiger has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings of the Kiger have been opened from February 15. There is no diesel variant on offer. (Image: Renault)

Japanese auto giant Nissan had priced the entry variant of the Magnite at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices were introductory during its launch in December and have since been revised upwards by Rs 50,000. There is no diesel variant on offer. (Image: Nissan)

One of Tata Motors’ highest-selling models Nexon saw a price revision like its rivals under the BS-VI regime. The entry variant of the Nexon is priced at Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon is also available in diesel at prices starting at Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Tata Motors)

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been one of the highest selling compact SUVs in India. The model’s diesel variant was phased out by Maruti in 2020. Brezza’s prices start at Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Korean auto heavyweight Hyundai rolled out the Venue in mid-2019 and since then has been a best-seller in its segment. The starting price of the petrol variant of the Venue is Rs 6.86 lakh (ex-showroom) while the entry price of the diesel variant is Rs 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Hyundai)

Launched last year, the Kia Sonet is the best-selling compact SUV in India. Like the Venue, the Sonet, too, has a diesel offering along side the petrol model. The petrol variant starts at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom) while the diesel variant starts at Rs 8.05 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Kia)

The Ford EcoSport was one of the first SUVs to be launched in the sub-4 meter segment. The model, however, has slipped in rankings over the years. The petrol variant of the EcoSport is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) while the diesel variant is priced at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Ford)