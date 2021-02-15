MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto

Check out how Renault Kiger's prices fare against its rivals

At Rs 5.45 lakh, the Renault Kiger is the cheapest SUV in its category. But just how affordable is it compared to its rivals?

Swaraj Baggonkar
February 15, 2021 / 05:23 PM IST
The Renault Kiger has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings of the Kiger have been opened from February 15. There is no diesel variant on offer. (Image: Renault)
The Renault Kiger has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings of the Kiger have been opened from February 15. There is no diesel variant on offer. (Image: Renault)
Japanese auto giant Nissan had priced the entry variant of the Magnite at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices were introductory during its launch in December and have since been revised upwards by Rs 50,000. There is no diesel variant on offer. (Image: Nissan)
Japanese auto giant Nissan had priced the entry variant of the Magnite at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices were introductory during its launch in December and have since been revised upwards by Rs 50,000. There is no diesel variant on offer. (Image: Nissan)
One of Tata Motors’ highest-selling models Nexon saw a price revision like its rivals under the BS-VI regime. The entry variant of the Nexon is priced at Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon is also available in diesel at prices starting at Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Tata Motors)
One of Tata Motors’ highest-selling models Nexon saw a price revision like its rivals under the BS-VI regime. The entry variant of the Nexon is priced at Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon is also available in diesel at prices starting at Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Tata Motors)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been one of the highest selling compact SUVs in India. The model’s diesel variant was phased out by Maruti in 2020. Brezza’s prices start at Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been one of the highest selling compact SUVs in India. The model’s diesel variant was phased out by Maruti in 2020. Brezza’s prices start at Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Korean auto heavyweight Hyundai rolled out the Venue in mid-2019 and since then has been a best-seller in its segment. The starting price of the petrol variant of the Venue is Rs 6.86 lakh (ex-showroom) while the entry price of the diesel variant is Rs 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Hyundai)
Korean auto heavyweight Hyundai rolled out the Venue in mid-2019 and since then has been a best-seller in its segment. The starting price of the petrol variant of the Venue is Rs 6.86 lakh (ex-showroom) while the entry price of the diesel variant is Rs 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Hyundai)
Launched last year the Kia Sonet is the best-selling compact SUV in India. Like the Venue, the Sonet too has a diesel offering along side the petrol model. The petrol variant starts at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom) while the diesel variant starts at Rs 8.05 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Kia)
Launched last year, the Kia Sonet is the best-selling compact SUV in India. Like the Venue, the Sonet, too, has a diesel offering along side the petrol model. The petrol variant starts at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom) while the diesel variant starts at Rs 8.05 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Kia)
The Ford EcoSport was one of the first SUVs to be launched in the sub-4 meter segment. The model, however, has slipped in rankings over the years. The petrol variant of the EcoSport is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) while the diesel variant is priced at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Ford)
The Ford EcoSport was one of the first SUVs to be launched in the sub-4 meter segment. The model, however, has slipped in rankings over the years. The petrol variant of the EcoSport is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) while the diesel variant is priced at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Ford)
Built on the SsangYong Tivoli platform the Mahindra XUV300 carries five star safety rating in crash tests. The petrol variant is priced at Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom) while the diesel variant is priced at Rs 8.7 lakh (ex-showroom).
Built on the SsangYong Tivoli platform, the Mahindra XUV300 carries five-star safety rating in crash tests. The petrol variant is priced at Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom) while the diesel variant is priced at Rs 8.7 lakh (ex-showroom).
Swaraj Baggonkar
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Renault Kiger #Technology
first published: Feb 15, 2021 05:23 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.